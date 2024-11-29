Business Standard
PCBL completes mundra plant expansion

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

PCBL said that the second and final phase of its specialty chemical capacity expansion at the Mundra plant in Gujarat has been successfully commissioned.

This expansion adds 20,000 MTPA to the company's existing capacity, bringing the total specialty chemical capacity at Mundra to 40,000 MTPA.

"With this milestone achievement, our company's combined manufacturing capacity now stands at 7,90,000 MTPA," the company informed.

PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black), a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is India's largest carbon black producer and exporter.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 122.83 crore on 45.50% increased in revenue from operations to Rs 2,163.20 in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Shares of PCBL shed 0.31% to Rs 430 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

