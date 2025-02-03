Govt sets Rs 47,000 crore disinvestment target for FY26

While the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank is progressing, it is expected to extend into FY26 due to ongoing regulatory approvals for the financial bidders, according to the media reports. Progress on other stake sales, including BEML, Shipping Corporation of India, HLL Lifecare Ltd, and Project & Development India Ltd, has been slow.
Despite challenges in disinvestment, the government anticipates increased revenue from public sector dividends. Projections for FY26 indicate dividends of Rs 69,000 crore, exceeding both the FY25 budget estimate of Rs 56,260 crore and the revised estimate of Rs 55,000 crore. The projected FY26 figure also surpasses the Rs 65,381.65 crore collected in FY24.
