Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 0.60 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 114.56% to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.87% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 47.62% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.600.472.771.6770.0063.8344.7758.680.420.442.901.530.420.442.901.530.310.212.211.03