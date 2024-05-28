Sharika Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 458.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.26% to Rs 29.36 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.69% to Rs 78.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sharika Enterprises rose 458.70% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.26% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.29.3621.3978.4250.3729.809.261.56-3.088.371.741.78-2.888.101.591.04-3.217.711.381.53-3.32