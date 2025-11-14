TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 12.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.01% to Rs 26.93 croreNet profit of TCC Concept rose 12.73% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 60.01% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.9316.83 60 OPM %78.5780.99 -PBDT22.0314.38 53 PBT15.2812.94 18 NP10.459.27 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content