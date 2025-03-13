Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PETRONAS continues as the title sponsor of TVS Racing for next 3 years

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

TVS Motor Company has further strengthened its partnership with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) to elevate the Indian motorsport landscape. Under this expanded alliance, PLI will continue to be the title sponsor of TVS Racing - the country's first factory racing team - for the next three years, supporting the team's participation in the Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), and Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). This partnership reaffirms the shared commitment of two companies towards promoting motorsports in India while reinforcing PLI's position in the country's high-performance lubricants market.

PETRONAS has been the title sponsor of TVS Racing across the 2022-2023 season, complementing the team's four-decade legacy in Indian motorsports. As part of this partnership, PLI will continue as the official supplier of after-market oils to TVSM's extensive dealership network. The PETRONAS TVS TRU4 product range will offer premium semi and full synthetic lubricants designed for high-performance TVS motorcycles, further enhancing engine efficiency and longevity. This collaboration not only reinforces PLI's footprint in India's two-wheeler market but also aligns with TVS Racing's commitment to innovation and excellence in motorsports.

 

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

