Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

SEPC Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2025.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 12.23% to Rs 48.64 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

SEPC Ltd soared 9.36% to Rs 16.82. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd surged 6.45% to Rs 1690. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93332 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 5715.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40956 shares in the past one month.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd gained 4.40% to Rs 3833.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13697 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

