Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Therapeutics

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Illexcor Therapeutics is developing next-generation oral therapies for sickle cell disease

Zynext Ventures USA LLC (Zynext Ventures), the venture capital arm of Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus), announced its investment in Illexcor Therapeutics (Illexcor), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD). This investment underscores Zynext Ventures' commitment to supporting disruptive healthcare innovations that address significant unmet medical needs.

Illexcor is developing a first-in-class oral drug that directly targets the root cause of SCD. Their lead asset, currently in preclinical development, is designed to bind to Hemoglobin S and effectively block polymerization and sickling, offering the potential for disease-modifying clinical benefits.

 

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD of Zydus Lifesciences, said, This investment reflects our commitment to patients battling rare and orphan diseases. Recognizing the profound impact of sickle cell disease on patients' lives, we are pleased to support Illexcor in their efforts to develop a novel therapeutic solution addressing this critical unmet medical need.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

