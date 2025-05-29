GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 182.36 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums rose 21.58% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 182.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.02% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 609.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 655.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales182.36160.84 13 609.27655.16 -7 OPM %6.886.36 -6.376.13 - PBDT12.7710.66 20 40.2041.71 -4 PBT11.599.49 22 35.4637.16 -5 NP8.627.09 22 26.3227.71 -5
