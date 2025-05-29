KG Petrochem standalone net profit declines 14.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 124.53 croreNet profit of KG Petrochem declined 14.94% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 124.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 492.47% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 375.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales124.53105.25 18 375.39330.80 13 OPM %5.976.19 -6.745.47 - PBDT3.774.91 -23 20.6314.89 39 PBT0.271.73 -84 7.122.87 148 NP0.740.87 -15 5.510.93 492
