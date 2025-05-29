Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 1300.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net Loss of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2157.14% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.420.03 1300 3.160.14 2157 OPM %-111.90-266.67 --18.04-57.14 - PBDT-0.79-0.08 -888 -0.89-0.08 -1013 PBT-0.85-0.08 -963 -1.03-0.09 -1044 NP-0.42-0.08 -425 -3.63-0.09 -3933

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

