Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPIL rallies after mine expansion hearing concludes

GPIL rallies after mine expansion hearing concludes

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Godawari Power and Ispat surged 4.23% to Rs 274.65 after the company said it had successfully completed the public hearing for the expansion of its Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines in Chhattisgarh.

The hearing was held on 13 November 2025 in Kanker. It is a key step toward getting environmental clearance for the project.

The company plans to increase the mines capacity from 2.35 MTPA to 6 MTPA. It also aims to expand the lease area from 138.96 hectares to 213.01 hectares.

This expansion, if approved, could significantly boost GPIL's iron ore production capabilities.

Godawari Power & Ispat is involved in captive iron ore mining and the production of iron ore pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, wire rods, HB wires, ferro alloys, and galvanized steel structures. The company also generates both conventional and non-conventional power for its own consumption.

 

The company's consolidated net profit fell 24.6% to Rs 215.96 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 286.51 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 1.4% YoY to Rs 1,323.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

