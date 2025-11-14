Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titagarh Rail Systems slumps after Q2 PAT drops 54% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems tumbled 9.50% to Rs 780 after the company reported 54.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.90 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 80.69 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations decreased 24.40% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 799.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations stood at Rs 57.30 crore in Q2 FY26, down 48.31% year on year.

Total expenses fell 21.68% to Rs 746.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials & components consumed stood at Rs 565.41 crore, down 30% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 25.54 crore, up 29.12% YoY.

 

On segmental front, revenue from freight rail systems stood at Rs 676.82 crore (down 32.32% YoY) and revenue from passenger rail systems stood at Rs 122.21 crore (up 114.70% YoY), during the quarter.

On a half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 54.12% to Rs 67.76 crore on 24.57% increase in revenue to Rs 1,478.33 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved an investment of up to Rs 50 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems (TNSL), in one or more tranches. This investment will be made by participating in TNSLs proposed fund-raising initiative aimed at expanding its business alongside a strategic investor identified by TNSL.

Furthermore, the company has approved carrying out wagon leasing business activities under the Wagon Leasing Scheme (WLS) of the Railways.

In addition, the company has approved the conversion of the existing design and engineering business into a separate business unit to be known as TITAGARH Engineering & Technology Centre (TETC), to strengthen design capability, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation across the Group.

Moreover, the board has approved the constitution of a finance committee comprising Atul Joshi (Chairman), Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman & managing director and Anil Kumar Agarwal, deputy managing director.

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sell of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipments & bridges, ships, etc. The company caters to both domestic and export market.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

