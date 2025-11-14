Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MAN Industries surges after clocking PAT of Rs 37 crore in Q3

MAN Industries surges after clocking PAT of Rs 37 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

MAN Industries (India) jumped 9.41% to Rs 419.85 after the company reported 16.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 37 crore on a 3.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 834 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 36.7% to Rs 102 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 74 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 12.5% in Q2 FY26 as against 9.1% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 49 crore, up by 15.5% from Rs 43 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The company stated that performance was driven by a favorable product and geographic mix along with continued cost optimization and operational efficiency initiatives.

 

The company maintained a net cash position, with a cash balance of Rs 14 crore as of 30 September 2025.

The companys executable order book stands at around Rs 4,750 crore, scheduled for delivery over the next 69 months. In addition, it also has a bid pipeline exceeding Rs 15,000 crore.

The company further said that the outlook for H2 FY26 remains strong, driven by steady order execution and healthy new order inflows. The company reiterates its full-year revenue growth guidance of around 20% year-on-year.

Nikhil Mansukhani, managing director, MAN Industries (India), said: We are delighted to report our highest-ever quarterly EBITDA margin, reflecting the strength of our strategy, execution excellence, and focus on operational efficiency.

The improvement in profitability and margins reflects the resilience and scalability of our business model. With a record order book, capacity expansions progressing in Saudi Arabia and Jammu, and a growing international footprint, we are well-positioned for the next phase of growth.

MAN Industries (India) is the flagship company of the MAN Group. The company is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of large diameter carbon steel line pipes in India, with capabilities in LSAW (longitudinal submerged arc welded), HSAW (helical submerged arc welded), and ERW (electric resistance welded) pipe technologies, as well as advanced pipe coating solutions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

