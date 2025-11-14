Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 2.13%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.24%

Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 2.13%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.24%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 2.43% over last one month compared to 5.06% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX

Petronet LNG Ltd lost 2.13% today to trade at Rs 273.05. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 1.24% to quote at 28664.88. The index is up 5.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 1.65% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 9.4 % over last one year compared to the 8.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 2.43% over last one month compared to 5.06% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20733 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 349.2 on 30 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 266.45 on 26 Sep 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spikes 5.04%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spikes 5.04%

Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Adani Cement adopts TNFD framework

Adani Cement adopts TNFD framework

INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

Sensex, Nifty snaps 4-day winning streak; media shares advance

Sensex, Nifty snaps 4-day winning streak; media shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon