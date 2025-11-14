Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 2.13%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.24%

Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 2.43% over last one month compared to 5.06% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX
Petronet LNG Ltd lost 2.13% today to trade at Rs 273.05. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 1.24% to quote at 28664.88. The index is up 5.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 1.65% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 0.6% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 9.4 % over last one year compared to the 8.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 2.43% over last one month compared to 5.06% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20733 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 349.2 on 30 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 266.45 on 26 Sep 2025.
