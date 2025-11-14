Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Dynamics surges after Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Bharat Dynamics surges after Q2 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bharat Dynamics rallied 5.17% to Rs 1,597 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 215.88 crore on 114.2% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,147.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 72.8% YoY to Rs 287.61 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

Total expenses soared 111.05% to Rs 979.98 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 464.33 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 781.66 crore (up 272.18% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 162.38 crore (up 14.42% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 1.34 crore (up 83.56% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 80.5% to Rs 234.23 crore on 90.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,378.17 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has signed a contract worth Rs 2,095.70 crore with Ministry of Defence for supply of Invar Anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army. The said order will be executed in a span of 3 years.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defense equipment. The company provides the majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed Forces and the Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 2.13%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.24%

Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 2.13%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.24%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spikes 5.04%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spikes 5.04%

Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Adani Green Energy receives LoA for 500 MW energy storage capacity

Adani Cement adopts TNFD framework

Adani Cement adopts TNFD framework

INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

INR trades in narrow range amid muted equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon