Granules India consolidated net profit rises 181.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 1169.11 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Granules India rose 181.11% to Rs 134.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 1169.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 983.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1169.11983.3922.1813.91234.31114.71181.4465.47134.6547.90