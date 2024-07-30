Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 3983.85 crore
Net profit of Apar Industries rose 2.59% to Rs 202.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 197.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 3983.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3735.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3983.853735.87 7 OPM %9.439.26 -PBDT301.50290.38 4 PBT270.39263.15 3 NP202.54197.43 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RAU's IAS coaching deaths: HC to hear plea seeking high-level panel probe

LIVE: Confident that India will become global player in all sunrise sectors, says PM Modi

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Manu, Sarabjot's Bronze medal match underway

RAPS-3 reconnected to grid after major renovation exercise: NPCIL

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, BSE m-cap hits $5.5 trn; 304 stocks trade at 52-week high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon