Granules India consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 1175.78 croreNet profit of Granules India rose 8.39% to Rs 129.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 1175.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1195.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.54% to Rs 405.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 4506.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4511.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
