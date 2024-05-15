Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 115.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.45% to Rs 2242.74 croreNet profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 115.43% to Rs 21.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.45% to Rs 2242.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3643.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.15% to Rs 99.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.23% to Rs 11575.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13340.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
