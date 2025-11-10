Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 60.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.37% to Rs 729.00 croreNet profit of Graphite India declined 60.51% to Rs 77.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 729.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 643.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales729.00643.00 13 OPM %5.9017.11 -PBDT129.00274.00 -53 PBT105.00252.00 -58 NP77.00195.00 -61
