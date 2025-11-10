Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit rises 234.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 664.29% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Escorp Asset Management rose 234.38% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 664.29% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.070.14 664 OPM %91.5957.14 -PBDT1.300.42 210 PBT1.300.42 210 NP1.070.32 234
