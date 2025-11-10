Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.41% to Rs 40.45 croreNet profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 2.33% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.41% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.4544.65 -9 OPM %15.7214.38 -PBDT7.287.24 1 PBT5.595.79 -3 NP4.194.29 -2
