Graphite India standalone net profit declines 49.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 710.00 croreNet profit of Graphite India declined 49.45% to Rs 92.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 710.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 586.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales710.00586.00 21 OPM %7.4615.19 -PBDT143.00252.00 -43 PBT121.00232.00 -48 NP92.00182.00 -49
