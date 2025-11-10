SJVN consolidated net profit declines 30.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.60% to Rs 1032.40 croreNet profit of SJVN declined 30.20% to Rs 307.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 441.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 1032.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1026.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1032.401026.25 1 OPM %83.3080.72 -PBDT623.61722.49 -14 PBT452.68589.69 -23 NP307.91441.14 -30
