Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 115.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 366.40 croreNet profit of Elin Electronics rose 115.48% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 366.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 296.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales366.40296.46 24 OPM %5.553.82 -PBDT19.9011.91 67 PBT13.876.44 115 NP10.304.78 115
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content