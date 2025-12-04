Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.45%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Nifty Media index closed down 1.45% at 1441.4 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd fell 2.86%, Tips Music Ltd dropped 2.67% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 2.42%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 6.40% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.41% and Nifty Realty index increased 0.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.18% to close at 26033.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.19% to close at 85265.32 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks snap 4-day losses; Nifty end above 26,000 level

Benchmarks snap 4-day losses; Nifty end above 26,000 level

SEBI introduces single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

SEBI introduces single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.04 acre land in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.04 acre land in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad

Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon