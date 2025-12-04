Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR recovers from lifetime lows; ends a tad above 90/$ mark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and appreciated by 19 paise to close at 89.96 against the US dollar on Thursday, on weakness in the US dollar index and on reports of the Reserve Bank of India's supposed intervention. The greenback fell after ADP non-farm payroll data came in sharply below forecast, and the softness in the US dollar index supported the rupee at lower levels. The rupee opened weak earlier in the day and touched a fresh all-time low of 90.43 amid selling pressure from foreign investors and rising crude oil prices. The delay over the announcement of the India-US trade deal has also weighed on the rupee. Meanwhile, local equities ended with moderate gains, limiting downside for the counter. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 158.51 points, or 0.19 percent at 85,265.32 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 47.75 points, or 0.18 percent, to 26,033.75.

 

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

