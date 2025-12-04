Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meesho IPO subscribed 7.97 times

Meesho IPO subscribed 7.97 times

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids 221.60 crore shares as against 27.79 crore shares on offer.

Initial public offer (IPO) of Meesho received bids for 2,21,60,17,845 shares as against 27,79,38,446 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (4 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 7.97 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 4250 crore and offer for sale of 10,55,13,839 equity shares. At the upper end price, the issue size stands at Rs 5,421.05 crore. Ahead of the IPO, Meesho on 2 December 2025, the company raised Rs 2,439.54 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 21.97 lakh crore shares at Rs 111 each to 125 anchor investors.

 

Meesho proposes to utilise Rs 1,390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for cloud infrastructure at its subsidiary, Meesho Technologies (MTPL), and Rs 480 crore to cover salaries for existing and new hires in the machine learning, AI, and technology teams involved in AI and tech development at MTPL. Additionally, Rs 1,020 crore is reserved for marketing and brand-building initiatives for MTPL. The balance will be utilized to fund inorganic growth via acquisitions, other strategic projects, and general corporate purposes.

Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by connecting four key stakeholders: consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators. The company operates its e-commerce marketplace under the brand name Meesho, enabling consumers to access a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses.

Orders placed on Meesho are fulfilled either through (i) the companys proprietary and unique technology platform 'Valmo, which orchestrates a multistage logistics network across multiple logistics partners, or (ii) end-to-end logistics partners

The net merchandise value (NMV) per annual transacting seller increased at a CAGR of 16.86% from Rs 427,429.78 in FY2023 to Rs 583,697.39 in FY2025.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 700.72 crore and sales of Rs 5,577.54 crore.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

