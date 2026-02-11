Jeevan Scientific Technology consolidated net profit rises 1190.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.44% to Rs 19.07 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology rose 1190.91% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.44% to Rs 19.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.0712.5127.4316.554.831.873.230.391.420.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News