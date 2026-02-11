B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 965.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 323.87 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons rose 965.77% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 323.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 241.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.323.87241.868.912.5719.835.0115.831.8811.831.11

