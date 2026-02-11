B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit rises 965.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 323.87 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons rose 965.77% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 323.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 241.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales323.87241.86 34 OPM %8.912.57 -PBDT19.835.01 296 PBT15.831.88 742 NP11.831.11 966
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:34 PM IST