JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 25.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 680.12 croreNet profit of JTEKT India rose 25.22% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 680.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 591.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales680.12591.93 15 OPM %7.687.36 -PBDT56.5442.45 33 PBT30.6522.21 38 NP20.3616.26 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 9.08% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:35 PM IST