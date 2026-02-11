JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 25.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 680.12 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India rose 25.22% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 680.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 591.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.680.12591.937.687.3656.5442.4530.6522.2120.3616.26

