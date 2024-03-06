Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gravita expands capacity of its recycling unit in Tanzania

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Gravita India announced that Gravita Tanzania, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company has increased capacity of its existing recycling unit situated at Tanzania. The existing capacity of said unit for battery recycling has been increased by 5,000 MTPA bringing the total capacity of battery recycling of this unit to 12,000 MTPA.
With this expansion the total capacity of Gravita Group has reached to 2,90,859 MTPA which is in line with company's target to reach 4,25,000 MTPA by FY 2026.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The production from said plant will cater to the needs of battery industry globally and support the establishment of a circular economy in the global recycling market.
The investment in the said capacity expansion is approx. Rs 3.33 Cr. which has been funded through internal accruals of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 37.05% in the December 2023 quarter

JSW Energy arm inks pact with SECI

India's Growing Low Carbon Aluminium Recycling Industry Demands Zero per cent Import Duty on Scrap Metal - Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI)

Metal stocks rise

JSW Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Atul Auto invests Rs 19.99 cr in Atul Greentech's rights issue

Thomas Cook (India) wins 'MICE Tour Operator of the Year - Outbound' award at SATTE

Share India Securities allots 23.35 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

KPI Green Energy receives orders for 9.40 MW of solar power project

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon