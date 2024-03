Powered by Capital Market - Live News

KPI Green Energy has received new orders aggregating to 9.40 MW for executing solar power projects, out of which 5 MW capacity undertaken by KPI Green Energy and 4.40 MW capacity by M/s. KPIG Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' Segment of the Company.