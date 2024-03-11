Gravita's Pure Lead from Mundra plant gets empanelled with MCX

The company said, "The MCX empanelment will provide us with an additional platform for hedging, better inventory management and price transparency in the domestic market. This empanelment will also increase the availability of high-quality lead for delivery against MCX lead futures contracts, benefiting market participants. It also aligns with Gravita group's vision 'To be the most valuable company in the recycling space globally'."

Gravita India announced that Pure Lead meeting the MCX purity standards, produced at its Mundra, Gujarat plant has been empaneled as an approved Lead Brands deliverable against MCX lead futures contract. Further, the Pure Lead manufactured by Chittoor and Phagi plants of the company are already an MCX empaneled products.