US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Edge Up Slightly

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continue to edge up, although marginally, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 3099 contracts in the data reported through March 05, 2024. This was a marginal weekly rise of 1016 net contracts and the speculative long position is just off its lowest level in around two and half years.
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

