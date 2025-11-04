Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 707.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 815.46 croreNet profit of Greaves Cotton rose 707.76% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 815.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 705.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales815.46705.31 16 OPM %6.363.27 -PBDT57.4832.54 77 PBT30.536.11 400 NP26.013.22 708
