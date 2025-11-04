Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 24.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 101.16 croreNet profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company rose 24.78% to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 101.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales101.1684.73 19 OPM %81.9378.73 -PBDT81.3365.96 23 PBT70.0756.79 23 NP51.9241.61 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content