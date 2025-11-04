Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales decline 24.69% to Rs 340.96 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 25.13% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.69% to Rs 340.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 452.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales340.96452.76 -25 OPM %46.6741.18 -PBDT130.69168.19 -22 PBT126.46164.38 -23 NP92.91124.10 -25

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

