Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2581.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2581.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 18555.30 crore

Net Loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 2581.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 986.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 18555.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16969.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18555.3016969.60 9 OPM %3.129.61 -PBDT158.801180.40 -87 PBT-2481.70-907.10 -174 NP-2581.70-986.70 -162

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

