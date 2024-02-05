Greaves Retail's multi-brand AutoEVMart partners with Zero21

Zero21's electric autorickshaws to be sold and distributed across AutoEVMart outlets

AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV retail store by Greaves Retail, the retail and distribution unit of Greaves Cotton, announced its partnership with Zero21, an energy solutions company based in Hyderabad.

The partnership aims to accelerate the sales and distribution of Zero21's electric autorickshaws and associated EV spare parts, which are now available across Greaves Retail's multi-brand AutoEVMart stores and spares distribution network.

Zero21's electric autorickshaws, renowned for their efficiency, durability, and eco-friendly features, will now be more accessible through a widespread network of over 100 strategically located AutoEVMart outlets in Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets. This extensive network ensures that potential buyers can explore various options, including popular variants like Chalo and Teer by Zeo21.

This partnership is expected to bring significant advantages to auto drivers and last-mile delivery services, transforming the landscape of E3W. By facilitating a seamless experience for buyers, the partnership seeks to accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions, ultimately contributing to a sustainable and greener future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News