Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Greenlam Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 17.33% to Rs 706.37 crore

Net loss of Greenlam Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.33% to Rs 706.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 602.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales706.37602.04 17 OPM %9.6610.55 -PBDT47.4748.60 -2 PBT11.7421.33 -45 NP-0.1712.71 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.20% in the December 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 73.36% in the December 2025 quarter

SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 138.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 8.16% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

