Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 734.44 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 58.20% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 734.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 690.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

