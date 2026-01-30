Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 58.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 734.44 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) declined 58.20% to Rs 20.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 734.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 690.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales734.44690.51 6 OPM %8.0710.93 -PBDT64.2281.08 -21 PBT45.6569.75 -35 NP20.3048.56 -58
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST