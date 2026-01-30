Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 73.36% in the December 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 73.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 29.34% to Rs 653.29 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy declined 73.36% to Rs 17.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 653.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 505.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales653.29505.08 29 OPM %81.9683.85 -PBDT336.33293.80 14 PBT36.6799.24 -63 NP17.4865.61 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 138.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 138.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 8.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 8.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 0.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 0.33% in the December 2025 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.81% in the December 2025 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance