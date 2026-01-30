NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 73.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.34% to Rs 653.29 crore

Net profit of NTPC Green Energy declined 73.36% to Rs 17.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 653.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 505.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.653.29505.0881.9683.85336.33293.8036.6799.2417.4865.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News