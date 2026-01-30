NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 73.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.34% to Rs 653.29 croreNet profit of NTPC Green Energy declined 73.36% to Rs 17.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 65.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.34% to Rs 653.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 505.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales653.29505.08 29 OPM %81.9683.85 -PBDT336.33293.80 14 PBT36.6799.24 -63 NP17.4865.61 -73
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST