SIS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 138.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.47% to Rs 4185.22 crore

Net loss of SIS reported to Rs 138.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 102.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 4185.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3362.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4185.223362.504.524.66155.12155.0199.21114.33-138.37102.11

