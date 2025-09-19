Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRSE and Carsten Rehder sign contract for 4 Hybrid Propulsion MPVs

GRSE and Carsten Rehder sign contract for 4 Hybrid Propulsion MPVs

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signed a contract on 19 September 2025, with Germany's Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG in Hamburg, Germany, for the for the construction of four Hybrid Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) at a total value of USD 62.44 million.

This agreement represents a natural extension of the successful partnership between GRSE and Carsten Rehder, following the ongoing 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) project currently under execution in Kolkata.

GRSE has ventured into construction of these four (04) Hybrid Propulsion MPVs with a provision of additional two (02) vessels of Hybrid propulsion type. This milestone underscores the shipyard's expanding global footprint in commercial & green shipbuilding.

 

The newly contracted Hybrid MPVs will incorporate state-of-the-art battery-assisted hybrid propulsion systems, enhanced fuel efficiency, and flexible cargo handling capabilities, making them well-aligned with International Maritime Organization (IMO) decarbonization goals.

These MPVs will be 120 metres long and 17 metres wide, with a maximum draft of 6.75 metres. The vessels are designed to carry 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo in a single large cargo hold, capable of accommodating bulk, general, and project cargoes. Containers can also be carried on hatch covers. A unique design feature of these ships is their ability to transport multiple large windmill blades on deck, catering specifically to the growing renewable energy logistics sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart allots 17.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 17.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Savings Bond 2033 shall be 6.82% says RBI

Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Savings Bond 2033 shall be 6.82% says RBI

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 102.26 times

VMS TMT IPO subscribed 102.26 times

Cautious optimism prevails: market awaits PMI data and Fed speech for direction

Cautious optimism prevails: market awaits PMI data and Fed speech for direction

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon