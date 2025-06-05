Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRSE signs MoI and MoUs with three global companies

GRSE signs MoI and MoUs with three global companies

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has entered into the following Memorandum of Intent (MoI) and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs):

(a) On 04 June 2025, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) signed a MoI with M/s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, for the construction of four (04) follow-on 7,500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels. These vessels will be built as a continuation of the eight (08) vessels currently under construction at GRSE's Kolkata shipyard. The follow-on vessels will feature hybrid propulsion systems and comply with the latest cybersecurity standards. The firm contract for these vessels is expected to be finalized by 31 August 2025.

 

(b) In pursuance of venturing into construction of Offshore platforms and vessels, GRSE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/S Aries marine, a Dubai based, established and independent engineering and design firm for offshore Platform and vessel design. This is to extend worldwide reach of GRSE in the offshore market. This MOU aims to facilitate collaboration on identifying and developing offshore orders for platforms designed by ARIES and built by GRSE.

(c) GRSE also signed MoU with a Global Engine Manufacturer on the same day.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

