Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 310.52 points or 0.73% at 42983.56 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.51%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 4.08%),Orchid Pharma Ltd (up 2.83%),Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 2.51%),Indegene Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.4%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.3%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.16%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.1%), and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd (up 2.07%).
On the other hand, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 2.15%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 1.56%), and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.9 or 0.54% at 53152.75.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 46.54 points or 0.29% at 15893.98.
The Nifty 50 index was up 126.95 points or 0.52% at 24747.15.
The BSE Sensex index was up 426.28 points or 0.53% at 81424.53.
On BSE,2247 shares were trading in green, 861 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.
