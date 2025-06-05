Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 310.52 points or 0.73% at 42983.56 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.51%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 4.08%),Orchid Pharma Ltd (up 2.83%),Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 2.51%),Indegene Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.4%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.3%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.16%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.1%), and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd (up 2.07%).

On the other hand, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 2.15%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 1.56%), and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.9 or 0.54% at 53152.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 46.54 points or 0.29% at 15893.98.

Also Read

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Light rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi today, AQI drops to 146

ipo market listing share market

Sacheerome IPO opens on June 9: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green shares climb 4% after arm inks 1000 MW PPA with UP Power Corp

Adani Group

Adani Group sees 29 pc rise in tax payments to Rs 75k cr in FY25

Ways to celebrate Bakrid with eco-friendly habits on World Environment Day 2025

World Environment Day 2025: How to make this Bakrid 2025 eco-friendly?

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.95 points or 0.52% at 24747.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 426.28 points or 0.53% at 81424.53.

On BSE,2247 shares were trading in green, 861 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Mixed as ADP Jobs Data Misses; Trump Pressures Fed, Bond Yields Slide

U.S. Stocks Mixed as ADP Jobs Data Misses; Trump Pressures Fed, Bond Yields Slide

Force Motors gains after domestic sales climb 24% YoY in May 2025

Force Motors gains after domestic sales climb 24% YoY in May 2025

Titan Company Ltd Falls 0.57%

Titan Company Ltd Falls 0.57%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 1.93%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 1.93%

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon