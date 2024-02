Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 22.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 1301.78 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 22.88% to Rs 100.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 81.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 1301.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1129.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1301.781129.869.639.52161.01132.92130.96109.12100.6681.92