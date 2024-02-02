APM Industries standalone net profit declines 74.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.98% to Rs 74.94 croreNet profit of APM Industries declined 74.35% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 74.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 87.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales74.9487.12 -14 OPM %5.409.78 -PBDT3.618.45 -57 PBT1.706.70 -75 NP1.194.64 -74
